Peterborough man accused of assaulting a woman with a lemon

A Peterborough man is facing charges following an alleged domestic assault that involved a lemon.

Police say early Sunday, they received a call about a disturbance at a residence. Officers spoke with a man and a woman who they say are currently in a domestic relationship.

READ MORE: Durham man charged with possession of child pornography

“It was reported that during an argument the accused assaulted the victim and threw an object (lemon) at her,” police said Monday. “The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment to her injuries.”

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon (lemon), and possession of a schedule I substance: cocaine.

The accused appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.

“In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident the name of the accused will not be released,” police said.