Man dead after apparent fall from balcony, Toronto police say
TORONTO – Police in Toronto say they’re treating the death of a man in an apparent fall from a balcony as a homicide.
Police say officers responding to a call late Saturday night found a man lying on the front driveway with serious injuries.
They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they believe there was an altercation on a balcony and the man fell to the ground.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine cause of death.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it to contact police.
