Memphis nightclub shooting leaves 4 people injured: police
Multiple people are in the hospital after a nightclub shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, according to local police.
The shooting happened at the Purple Haze nightclub in downtown Memphis at 3:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Four people were shot and rushed to the hospital and one remains in critical condition, police said. No one has been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing, officers said.
