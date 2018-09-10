Memphis nightclub shooting leaves 4 people injured: police

Multiple people are in the hospital after a nightclub shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, according to local police.

The shooting happened at the Purple Haze nightclub in downtown Memphis at 3:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

3:25 a.m. officers responded to a shooting @ The Purple Haze nightclub @ 140 George W. Lee. 4 victims were shot a xported to the hospital. 1 victim is in critical condition, 3 victims are in non-critical. No arrest has been made @ this point. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2018

Four people were shot and rushed to the hospital and one remains in critical condition, police said. No one has been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing, officers said.