Mass amount of household items obstructs crews at North Shore house fire

A house fire in North Vancouver presented some difficulty for firefighters Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Dan Pistilli says the accumulation of items, both inside and out of the home, restricted access for crews.

Reports of the fire came in around 12:40 p.m. Crews responded to the home at 22nd Street and Mahon Avenue.

Great work from @NVCFD and @DNVFRS crews controling and containing the fire to the house of origin and protecting the surrounding houses.

Please avoid the area of Mahon and 20th. pic.twitter.com/eepj8ZaCmt — NV City Fire Dept (@NVCFD) September 9, 2018

Pistilli says the blaze appears to have started in the basement and worked its way up to the other floors.

He says the home was heated by a wood burning stove, but that it’s unclear how the fire started.

The blaze is not deemed suspicious and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

