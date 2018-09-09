Paris knife attack leaves 7 injured, French police arrest man
French police detained a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in downtown Paris late on Sunday, a judicial source said early on Monday, adding there was no initial indication the attack was linked to terrorism.
Police erected a cordon and closed off the street in the 19th arrondissement of the city after the incident.
Four of the victims suffered severe wounds, the source said.
