Crime
September 9, 2018 7:55 pm
Updated: September 9, 2018 8:13 pm

Paris knife attack leaves 7 injured, French police arrest man

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Seven wounded in Paris knife attack, suspect arrested

A A

French police detained a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in downtown Paris late on Sunday, a judicial source said early on Monday, adding there was no initial indication the attack was linked to terrorism.

Police erected a cordon and closed off the street in the 19th arrondissement of the city after the incident.

READ MORE: Man kills mother, sister in Paris suburb knife attack

Four of the victims suffered severe wounds, the source said.

More to come

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
France
France Knife Attack
france stabbing
French stabbing
Knife
Paris
paris knife attack
Paris Stabbing
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News