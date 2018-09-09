Last of SBIA’s Brain Boogies for 2018 wraps up Sunday at Victoria Park

The last of the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association‘s (SBIA) annual Brain Boogies took place Sunday in Saskatoon.

Over 100 people gathered in Victoria Park for the walk/run which looks to raise money for programs offered by the SBIA.

“Each of these Brain Boogies — they’re held in five cities — are for local funds, so they are staying in the community,” said SBIA executive director Glenda James.

“We have programs in six cities and so we have walking groups here in Saskatoon, the walking group should be starting up in the next week or two at the field house,” James said, citing the importance of giving people the opportunity to connect and exercise. “We have support groups, and one of things we have that’s really successful in Regina that we’re hoping to get started this year in Saskatoon is a drumming circle.”

The programs are vital to recovery and living with a brain injury, according to James.

“It’s important so they can continue to rebuild all of the connections in their brain that have been destroyed by the injury. So building new connections, having social connections and being with people who understand what it’s like,” said James.

“Sometimes some people who aren’t visibly affected say, ‘I wish I had a cast on my head or something so people would know to give me the time that I need.'”

Other events were held in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Yorkton and Regina.

This year’s Brain Boogies also paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos by wearing T-shirts in the team’s colours.

“We wanted to show our solidarity, because as soon as we heard about the accident we understood quite deeply what that was going to mean to people and their families,” said James.

Humboldt Broncos‘ late head coach Darcy Haugan was awarded the inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero award at the NHL Awards in June, and SBIA was the chosen recipient of the charitable donation.

“This event was something that Darcy Haugan attended a year ago and connected with,” said James.

Organizers are hoping to raise over $10,000 in Saskatoon and $60,000 province-wide.

“It’s really encouraging that so many people care about this organization and care about the programs and the people that we work with,” said James.