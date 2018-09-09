Man suffers life-threatening-injuries after ATV collision in Indian Brook

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a man suffered life-threatening-injuries after an ATV collision in Indian Brook, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say officers, along with Indian Brook Volunteer Fire Department and EHS, responded to the collision on Tuff Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.

It is believe the lone rider of the ATV went off the roadway and struck a culvert.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Indian Brooks, N.S., was transported by EHS to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter which airlifted him to hospital in Halifax.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

