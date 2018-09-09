Canada
September 9, 2018 4:54 pm

Man suffers life-threatening-injuries after ATV collision in Indian Brook

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP say a man has suffered life-threatening-injuries as a result of an ATV collision in Indian Brook, N.S.

RCMP
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a man suffered life-threatening-injuries after an ATV collision in Indian Brook, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say officers, along with Indian Brook Volunteer Fire Department and EHS, responded to the collision on Tuff Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after single-vehicle collision sends driver to hospital

It is believe the lone rider of the ATV went off the roadway and struck a culvert.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Indian Brooks, N.S., was transported by EHS to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter which airlifted him to hospital in Halifax.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

WATCH: Nova Scotia man says seatbelt helped him walk away from serious crash with no injuries

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV collision
Collision
Crash
Crime
EHS
Indian Brook
Indian Brook Volunteer Fire Department
LifeFlight
news
Nova Scotia
Traffic
Tuff Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News