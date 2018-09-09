RCMP investigating after single-vehicle collision sends driver to hospital
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that resulted in the driver being transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say RCMP, along with multiple volunteer fire departments and EHS, responded to a collision on Beach Road in Ingonish, N.S., shortly after 3 a.m.
The lone occupant of a Honda Civic, a 28-year-old man from Dingwall, N.S., had been driving when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with trees.
The 28-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and pinned beneath it.
Mounties say he was extracted from the vehicle’s underside with the use of a Parks Canada backhoe, before being transported by EHS to hospital.
He was then airlifted to hospital in Halfiax by LifeFlight.
RCMP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
