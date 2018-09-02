Charges possible in collision between motorcycle, vehicle: Nova Scotia RCMP

A collision between a motorcycle and an oncoming car on Highway 1 near Clementsport could result in criminal charges, Nova Scotia RCMP say.

Police say that the collision occurred a few minutes before 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A group of motorcyclists was travelling down the highway and, as they rounded a curve in the road, a vehicle that was allegedly speeding in the oncoming lane struck one of the motorcycles.

The female occupant of the motorcycle was thrown from her bike and sustained serious injuries. She was later airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

The 23-year-old male driver of the car was not injured.

RCMP are investigating the collision and have interviewed several witnesses. They say criminal charges may be pending, though they did not make it clear who they are considering laying charges against.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours while emergency personnel were on scene, but has since re-opened.

Nova Scotia Mounties are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have video footage of it, to contact them at 902-665-4481.