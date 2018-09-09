Repairs coming to Penticton pier 15 months after battered by windstorm

Repairs are finally coming to Penticton’s Okanagan Lake Kiwanis Pier after it was battered by a windstorm last May.

The popular walking pier was damaged, behind blockades and out of commission for the busy 2018 tourism season.

Now the City of Penticton says in a news release that repairs will begin this week.

“Scheduled work includes replacing damaged decking, guard rails, pile caps, pilings and braces,” the release said. “The time required to complete the repairs is planned from early September 2018 through to March 2019- weather pending.”

The release doesn’t say how much the repairs will cost, but the city said last October it would be around $10,000.

“The city is looking forward to getting this project underway and returning this popular landmark to a secure and safe state for all residents and visitors to once again enjoy,” said design supervisor Tyler Figgitt.

The pier wasn’t the only city infrastructure damaged in the powerful 2017 windstorm.

Most of the lakeside infrastructure felt the brunt of the high water — the docks, retaining walls, parking lots — all damaged and expensive to repair.

The list of repairs is a long one. Some of the key items include:

Yacht club parking lot: $40,000

SS Sicamous: $30,000

Sand: $81,000

Kiwanis Pier: $10,000

Steel sheet piled wall: $419,000

The total will be in excess of $600,000. The good news is, mayor Andrew Jakubeit said the province intends on paying for most of the repairs — about 80 per cent — but that does not include upgrades.