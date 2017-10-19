Penticton flood damage repair bill is a big one

The estimates to repair the damage to some of Penticton’s lakeside infrastructure from last spring’s flood are in, and the sum is more than $500,000.

Most of the lakeside infrastructure felt the brunt of the high water — the docks, retaining walls, parking lots — all damaged and expensive to repair.

The list of repairs is a long one. Some of the key items include:

• Yacht club parking lot: $40,000

• SS Sicamous: $30,000

• Sand: $81,000

• Kiwanis Pier: $10,000

• Steel sheet piled wall: $419,000

The total will be in excess of $600,000. The good news is, Mayor Andrew Jacubeit said the province intends on paying for most of the repairs — about 80 per cent — but that doesn’t include upgrades.

Jacubeit said it’s still going to cost Penticton taxpayers anywhere between $200,000 and $300,000 and that money is going to have to come from somewhere.

“It’s still an impact to the community. It’s still $200,000 to $300,000 that we’re going to have to find money for or take away from other projects to fund. It’s an unfortunate reality of dealing with Mother Nature sometimes.”