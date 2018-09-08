Edmonton Eskimos
September 8, 2018 10:46 pm

Edmonton Eskimos hang on to beat Calgary Stampeders 48-42

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos player #13 (QB) Mike Reilly celebrates a touchdown with Eskimos player #8 (WR) Kenny Stafford during the 2nd quarter of CFL game action between the Edmonton Eskimo's and the Calgary Stampeders at the Brick Field located at Commonwealth stadium in Edmonton Saturday, September 8, 2018.

CFL PHOTO - Walter Tychnowicz
Quarterback Mike Reilly ran in three touchdowns and passed for three more as the Edmonton Eskimos snapped a two-game losing skid in a tense 48-42 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

With the win, the Eskimos improved to 7-4.

The Stampeders (9-2) had a two-game winning streak halted.

Calgary won the first half of the Labour Day series 23-20 with a last-second field goal on Monday.

Reilly finished 30-for-44 with 397 yards, while his counterpart Bo Levi Mitchell was 25-for-46 for 491 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

In a wild first quarter, Edmonton got off to a good start on its first possession as a 41-yard passing strike from quarter Reilly to Duke Williams was capped off by a two-yard touchdown plunge by Reilly.

