September 8, 2018 8:13 pm

Plan ahead with Queen City Marathon road closures

By Reporter  Global News

Runners hit the pavement in 16th annual Queen City Marathon.

Taryn Snell / Global News
Downtown streets will be blocked off Sunday morning to make way for a stampede of eager runners at the Queen City Marathon.

The first group will take off at 7:00 am, and the marathon course will close at 2:00 pm.

WATCH: Preparing for the Queen City marathon

There will be no parking on the following streets from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm Sunday:

  • College Ave – Albert Street to Broad Street, both sides
  • Lorne Street – College Avenue to 12th Avenue, both sides
  • 12th Avenue – Lorne Street to Hamilton Street, both sides
  • Hamilton Street – 12th Avenue to College Avenue, both sides
  • Broad Street – College Ave to Wascana Drive, southbound sides
  • Quinn Drive – Broad Street to Winnipeg Street, both sides
  • Winnipeg Street – Broadway Avenue to 19th Avenue, both sides
  • Douglas Ave East – McDonald Street to 20th Avenue East, eastbound side
  • McDonald Street – Douglas Avenue East to 20th Avenue East, both sides
  • McCallum Avenue – Albert Street to Kings Road, both sides
  • Lakeview Avenue – Kings Road to Queen Street, both sides
  • Queen Street – Lakeview Avenue to Hill Avenue, northbound side
  • Hill Avenue – Queen Street to Pasqua Street, both sides
  • Kings Road – Pasqua Street to Lakeview Avenue, both sides
  • Wascana Street – Regina Avenue to Kings Road, both sides
  • Regina Avenue – Wascana Street to Queen Street, both sides
  • Coronation Street – Regina Avenue to 17th Avenue, both sides
  • 17th Avenue – McTavish Street to Pasqua Street, both sides.

Inside Wascana Park, Lakeshore Drive, Legislative Drive and Memorial Way will be completely closed until 2:00

The following roads are closed or restricted throughout the morning:

Albert Street

  • From 22nd Ave to College Ave – Reduced – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • From 22nd Ave to 20th Ave – Reduced – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Broad Street

  • From College Ave to Broadway Ave- Reduced – 7:00 am-12:00 pm
  • From Broadway Ave to 23rd Ave – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • From Wascana Dr to 23rd Ace – CLOSED – 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Hillsdale Street

  • Turning north onto Wascana Pkwy / Broad St – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wascana Parkway

  • Traveling north of 23rd Ave / Lakeshore Dr – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

College Avenue

  • From Albert St to Broad St – Reduced – 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Lorne Street

  • From College Ave to 12th Ave – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am – 9:30 am

12th Avenue

  • From Lorne St to Hamilton St – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am – 9:30 am

Hamilton Street

  • From 12th Ave to College Ave – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am -10:00 am

Quinn Drive

  • From Broad St to Winnipeg St – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am – 10:00 am

Winnipeg Street

  • From Broadway Ave to 19th Ave – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 10:00 am

19th Avenue

From Winnipeg St to Douglas Rd – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 10:30 am

Douglas Road / Douglas Ave East

  • From McDonald St to Park St – Reduced – 7:00 am – 11:00 am

McDonald Street

  • From Douglas Ave E to Assiniboine – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 11:00 am

Wascana Drive

  • From McDonald St to College Ave – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 11:00 am

McCallum Avenue

  • From Albert St to Kings Rd – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Kings Road 

  • From Lakeview Ave to Pasqua St – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Princess Street/Princess Drive

  • From McCallum Ave to Coronation St – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Coronation Street

  • From Regina Ave to 17th Ave – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

17th Avenue

  • From Wascana St to McTavish St – CLOSED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Pasqua Street

  • From Kings Rd to Hill Ave – Reduced – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Hill Avenue

  • From Pasqua St to Kings Rd – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Queen Street

  • From Hill Ave to Lakeview Ave – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Lakeview Avenue

  • From Queen St to Kings Rd – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

 

