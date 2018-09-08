Plan ahead with Queen City Marathon road closures
Downtown streets will be blocked off Sunday morning to make way for a stampede of eager runners at the Queen City Marathon.
The first group will take off at 7:00 am, and the marathon course will close at 2:00 pm.
WATCH: Preparing for the Queen City marathon
There will be no parking on the following streets from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm Sunday:
- College Ave – Albert Street to Broad Street, both sides
- Lorne Street – College Avenue to 12th Avenue, both sides
- 12th Avenue – Lorne Street to Hamilton Street, both sides
- Hamilton Street – 12th Avenue to College Avenue, both sides
- Broad Street – College Ave to Wascana Drive, southbound sides
- Quinn Drive – Broad Street to Winnipeg Street, both sides
- Winnipeg Street – Broadway Avenue to 19th Avenue, both sides
- Douglas Ave East – McDonald Street to 20th Avenue East, eastbound side
- McDonald Street – Douglas Avenue East to 20th Avenue East, both sides
- McCallum Avenue – Albert Street to Kings Road, both sides
- Lakeview Avenue – Kings Road to Queen Street, both sides
- Queen Street – Lakeview Avenue to Hill Avenue, northbound side
- Hill Avenue – Queen Street to Pasqua Street, both sides
- Kings Road – Pasqua Street to Lakeview Avenue, both sides
- Wascana Street – Regina Avenue to Kings Road, both sides
- Regina Avenue – Wascana Street to Queen Street, both sides
- Coronation Street – Regina Avenue to 17th Avenue, both sides
- 17th Avenue – McTavish Street to Pasqua Street, both sides.
Inside Wascana Park, Lakeshore Drive, Legislative Drive and Memorial Way will be completely closed until 2:00
The following roads are closed or restricted throughout the morning:
Albert Street
- From 22nd Ave to College Ave – Reduced – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
- From 22nd Ave to 20th Ave – Reduced – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Broad Street
- From College Ave to Broadway Ave- Reduced – 7:00 am-12:00 pm
- From Broadway Ave to 23rd Ave – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
- From Wascana Dr to 23rd Ace – CLOSED – 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Hillsdale Street
- Turning north onto Wascana Pkwy / Broad St – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Wascana Parkway
- Traveling north of 23rd Ave / Lakeshore Dr – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
College Avenue
- From Albert St to Broad St – Reduced – 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Lorne Street
- From College Ave to 12th Ave – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am – 9:30 am
12th Avenue
- From Lorne St to Hamilton St – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am – 9:30 am
Hamilton Street
- From 12th Ave to College Ave – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am -10:00 am
Quinn Drive
- From Broad St to Winnipeg St – RESTRICTED – 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Winnipeg Street
- From Broadway Ave to 19th Ave – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 10:00 am
19th Avenue
From Winnipeg St to Douglas Rd – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 10:30 am
Douglas Road / Douglas Ave East
- From McDonald St to Park St – Reduced – 7:00 am – 11:00 am
McDonald Street
- From Douglas Ave E to Assiniboine – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 11:00 am
Wascana Drive
- From McDonald St to College Ave – CLOSED – 7:00 am – 11:00 am
McCallum Avenue
- From Albert St to Kings Rd – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Kings Road
- From Lakeview Ave to Pasqua St – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Princess Street/Princess Drive
- From McCallum Ave to Coronation St – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Coronation Street
- From Regina Ave to 17th Ave – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
17th Avenue
- From Wascana St to McTavish St – CLOSED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Pasqua Street
- From Kings Rd to Hill Ave – Reduced – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Hill Avenue
- From Pasqua St to Kings Rd – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Queen Street
- From Hill Ave to Lakeview Ave – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Lakeview Avenue
- From Queen St to Kings Rd – RESTRICTED – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
