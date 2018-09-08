12-year-old Iowa boy tried to shoot teacher in the face: court documents
ELDRIDGE, Iowa – Court documents say a 12-year-old Iowa boy pointed a gun at his teacher’s face and pulled the trigger, but the safety was on.
The Courier reports that court documents say the boy entered a North Scott Junior High classroom on Aug. 31 with a .22-calibre handgun and ordered everyone to the floor before he tried to shoot the teacher. Investigators say when the loaded gun failed to fire, the teacher wrestled it away from him.
READ MORE: 15-year-old student shot and killed outside Rhode Island high school
The boy is charged with attempted murder, having a weapon on school grounds and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He remains in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh grilled on his stance on weapons and school shootings
The Associated Press doesn’t generally name juveniles charged with crimes.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.