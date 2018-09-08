Police arrest suspect in alleged East Vancouver arson that caused $100K damage

Vancouver police have arrested a man suspected of lighting a fire in an East Vancouver alley that was caught on a security camera.

Vancouver resident Jason Acoose, 46, is now facing two charges of arson to property.

READ MORE: East Vancouver arson suspect caught on video

Police said Acoose was arrested around noon on Friday near Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue.

The fire was set around 3 p.m. on Aug. 21 in an alley off Nanaimo and Copley streets.

WATCH: Vancouver police release video of arson suspect

Security video from the lane captured a man walking up to a hedge then bending down and putting his hand into the bushes.

In the video, the man then walks away as the hedge bursts into flame behind him.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire and put it out before it spread to any homes.

Vancouver Police today released new security video & are asking for the public’s help to identity a suspect in the video who is believed to be responsible for a recent #arson in East Vancouver that caused more than $100,000 in damage. https://t.co/LKju7GEy4v #VPD pic.twitter.com/6d7T0HsWbL — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 6, 2018

However the hedge was destroyed, along with a utility pole and two garages with vehicles inside. The damage was estimated at about $100,000.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police said tips from the public led to Acoose’s arrest. He remains in police custody.