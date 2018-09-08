Crime
September 8, 2018 1:23 pm
Updated: September 8, 2018 1:25 pm

Alleged unprovoked stabbing of Toronto woman leads to arrest: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a man has been charged after what is believed to be an unprovoked stabbing of a woman on Friday night.

Police say around 10 p.m. two women were walking on the sidewalk in north Toronto when a man approached them and stabbed one of the women in the head.

Police say the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

They also say a man was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police say they believe the stabbing was random.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Global News
north toronto
Toronto
Toronto Police Services
Unprovoked Stabbing
woman stabbed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News