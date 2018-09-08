Alleged unprovoked stabbing of Toronto woman leads to arrest: police

Toronto police say a man has been charged after what is believed to be an unprovoked stabbing of a woman on Friday night.

Police say around 10 p.m. two women were walking on the sidewalk in north Toronto when a man approached them and stabbed one of the women in the head.

Police say the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

They also say a man was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police say they believe the stabbing was random.