7 people displaced after fires rip through 2 homes

Seven Nova Scotians have been displaced after fires ripped through two homes overnight Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the first fire broke out at a mini-home along Antrim Road in Carroll’s Corner, near Elmsdale.

READ MORE: Fire at vehicle compound in Winnipeg sends black smoke into sky

A woman and her sons aged 12 and seven were able to escape the blaze unharmed.

The Red Cross says the second fire, which happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, damaged a house with three apartments on Dufferin Street in Bridgewater.

Three adults arranged to stay with relatives or friends, and Red Cross volunteers are assisting one man with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver firefighters battle a pair of blazes Tuesday night