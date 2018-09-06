Fire
Fire at vehicle compound in Winnipeg sends black smoke into sky

Cindy Murdock
Four trucks caught fire at a compound on Oak Point Highway Thursday afternoon, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

The trucks went up in flames in the early afternoon in the 400 block of Oak Point Highway, said the City of Winnipeg. No one was hurt at the compound, which belongs to a trucking company.

The fire looked worse than it was due to the rubber tires burning, said city officials.

Drivers headed south on Route 90 can expect some delays.

There was no immediate word on a cause or how much damage was done.

