September 7, 2018 4:53 pm

One person killed in house fire on Musqueam reserve lands near UBC

By Online News Producer  Global News

Vancouver fire crews respond to a house fire on the Musqueam reserve lands near UBC Friday morning, which killed one person.

Twitter / Fire Chief Darrell Reid
A person is dead after a house went up in flames in Vancouver Friday morning.

The fire, which happened in the 4100-block of Tytahun Cres. on the Musqueam reserve leasehold land near UBC, broke out around 10 a.m., and was upgraded to a second alarm half an hour later. The fire was extinguished shortly afterwards.

Vancouver Fire Rescue chief Darrell Reid confirmed the person’s death, while noting crews rescued two pets from the home. There are reports that a cat was also killed.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and trees, but the home itself was heavily damaged.

The homeowners were out running at the time of the fire. It’s believed the person killed was a tenant who was renting a room from the homeowners. The victim’s identity has not been released, as officials are working on notifying the victim’s family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire crews along with Vancouver police. Fire officials said they don’t believe the cause to be suspicious, but added the number of police on scene was “unusual.”

With files from Sarah MacDonald

