Canada
September 7, 2018 3:04 pm

Calgary police searching for bank robbery suspect

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary Police Service looking to identify a man believed to have robbed a CIBC bank in late August.

Provided /Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe is behind a bank robbery last month.

According to police, on Aug. 25 at around 1:20 p.m., a man entered the CIBC bank located at 2580 Southland Dr. S.W. and approached a bank teller demanding money.

The man was given an unknown amount of cash and then fled the bank.

Calgary Police Service looking to identify a man believed to have robbed a CIBC bank in late August.

Provided /Calgary Police Service

Police describe the suspect as a slim man about 165 centimetres or five-foot-five inches tall. He was wearing dark blue overalls, a white construction hard hat and a white mask. He was also carrying a decorated red box.

Anyone with any information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Robbery Team at 403-428-8787 or CrimeStoppers.

Calgary Police Service looking to identify a man believed to have robbed a CIBC bank in late August.

Provided /Calgary Police Service

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bank Robbery
Bank Suspect
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Searching for Suspect
CIBC
CIBC bank robbery
cibc robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News