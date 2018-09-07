Calgary police searching for bank robbery suspect

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe is behind a bank robbery last month.
According to police, on Aug. 25 at around 1:20 p.m., a man entered the CIBC bank located at 2580 Southland Dr. S.W. and approached a bank teller demanding money.
The man was given an unknown amount of cash and then fled the bank.
Police describe the suspect as a slim man about 165 centimetres or five-foot-five inches tall. He was wearing dark blue overalls, a white construction hard hat and a white mask. He was also carrying a decorated red box.
Anyone with any information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Robbery Team at 403-428-8787 or CrimeStoppers.
