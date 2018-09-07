The Christie Antique and Vintage Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary

Canada’s largest outdoor antique and vintage show is taking place this weekend.

The Christie Antique & Vintage Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, patrons will be able to shop on 10 acres at Christie Lake Conservation Area.

The sale includes furniture, architectural pieces, stoneware, signs, glass, Canadiana, vintage items, folk art, rugs, jewellery, clothing, sports memorabilia, scientific instruments, textiles, china and more.

Admission to The Christie Antique & Vintage Show is $10 per person.

