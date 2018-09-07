Canada
September 7, 2018

Hamilton's Locke Street Festival this Saturday

By Reporter  900 CHML

The Locke Street Festival takes place Saturday in Hamilton.

One of Ontario’s longest running and most successful one-day street festivals is happening this weekend in Hamilton.

The Annual Locke Street Festival features local musicians and singers on three music stages, strolling musicians, Locke Street merchant booths and an array of visiting vendor booths.

The festival runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.

