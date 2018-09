4 Ontario mayors asking feds to take over basic income pilot

The mayors of four Ontario cities are asking the federal government to take over a basic income pilot project that the province is winding down.

In a joint letter, the mayors of Hamilton, Thunder Bay, Brantford and Kawartha Lakes, ask federal Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos to assume oversight of the program, which the province said it is ending earlier than planned.

The province’s Progressive Conservatives have said the program’s 4,000 participants will receive their final payments from the government next March.

The mayors say the province broke a promise made during the spring election not to cancel the pilot and by doing so will lose valuable data that could have helped address poverty.

The basic income pilot was launched under the former Liberal government in April 2017 and was set to run for three years at a cost of $150 million.

The Tories have said they were advised the project wasn’t working, a claim that has been disputed by anti-poverty advocates.