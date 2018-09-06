Police break up alleged illegal Vancouver gambling den, 1 man charged

B.C.’s specialized police gambling unit says it has broken up an illegal gaming house in Vancouver.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s (CFSEU) Joint Illegal Gaming Investigation Team (JIGIT) also arrested one man alleged to have been running the operation.

Russel Lim, 50, is facing a single charge of keeping a gaming or betting house.

According to JIGIT, investigators were tipped to the existence of the illegal gambling den, called Se7enhaus, by the province’s Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch.

Officers served the operation, located just west of Clark Drive on East Hastings, with a search warrant on Feb. 2.

“The search of the building revealed activity, products and patrons consistent with an illegal gaming house,” said the CFSEU in a media release.

It’s the second time in just over a year JIGIT has broken up an alleged illegal gaming operation.

Last June, the unit arrested nine people and seized luxury vehicles and a large quantity of cash in relation to what was described as an illegal gambling and money-laundering ring.

JIGIT, which targets illegal gaming, organized crime and associated activities, was formed in 2016.

It was the eventual replacement for the Integrated Illegal Gaming Enforcement Team (IIGET), a police unit that was disbanded in 2009.