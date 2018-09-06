Politics
September 6, 2018 8:01 pm

Forget ‘lodestar’ — to unmask anonymous Trump op-ed writer, experts look at ‘I,’ ‘of’ and ‘but’

By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence criticized the publication of an op-ed by a White House "senior official" slamming the Trump administration, calling it a "new low in journalism," and saying he did not write it as rumours swirl about the author.

Language detectives say the key clues into who wrote the anonymous New York Times opinion piece may not be the odd and glimmering “lodestar,” but the itty-bitty words that you usually read right over: “I,” “of,” and “but.”

And lodestar? That could be red herring meant to throw sleuths off track, some experts say.

WATCH: Is the anonymous author of a New York Times Trump Op-Ed a traitor or a patriot?


Experts use a combination of language use, statistics and computer science to help figure out who wrote documents.

They’ve even solved crimes and historical mysteries that way.

READ MORE: Who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed about Trump? Here’s what the oddsmakers say

The field, which some call “forensic linguistics,” is suddenly at centre stage after an unidentified “senior administration official” wrote in the Times that he or she was part of a “resistance” movement working from within the administration to curb Trump’s most dangerous impulses.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

