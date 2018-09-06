Town of Coaldale approves fire hall expansion

The Town of Coaldale has approved a multi-million dollar expansion to its fire hall.

The $3.3-million upgrade received unanimous approval by town council at a meeting on Sept. 4.

When completed, the renovations will include additional space for staff, oversize garage doors to accommodate new vehicles and enhanced training areas for the town’s emergency services department.

“The current hall has served its purpose really well, yet it doesn’t meet current occupational health standards for the firefighters and their health and well-being is paramount,” Mayor Kim Craig said.

Construction on phase one of the expansion is slated to begin some time in mid-October with completion expected in May 2019.

Craig believes the renovation will be able to extend the building’s life by another 40 years.