Suspect evading police finds out hard way that algae-filled water worse than the law

If the police don’t get you, the algae will.

That’s what one law-evading suspect found out the hard way when he jumped into algae-filled water in Cape Coral, Fla., on Sept. 1.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Abraham Duarte was stopped for speeding when he decided to flee on foot.

Body camera footage from the police shows them chasing Duarte before he jumped into the canal.

READ MORE: Dog goes swimming at a Whitby beach, gets sick and dies within two days

“I need help. My arms,” Duarte can be heard shouting to the officer at the shore of the canal.

“Help, I need help. I’m going to die! How do I float on my back?” Duarte continues to shout as he struggles in the water.

“Hold on, we’re going to throw you a line. You’re standing on the bottom, I can see,” the officer shouts.

As the officers begin to pull Duarte towards the shore, he swallows some of the algae-filled water and can be heard gagging multiple times.

READ MORE: ‘The algae can cause nerve and liver issues’: Kingston Health issues advisory

Duarte gives himself up to officers as they pull him onto shore.

A citizen nearby provided the officers with a garden hose to help clean the algae off the suspect.

Police said they found seven viles of THC oil in Duarte’s vehicle, charging him with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.