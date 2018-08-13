‘The algae can cause nerve and liver issues’: Kingston Health issues advisory

A dangerous algae that blooms in lakes has been spotted in the Kingston area which has caused health experts to release an advisory.

READ MORE: Water activities continue at Lake Banook despite blue-green algae warning

The algae is named blue-green, but the name does not always reflect the colour, as blooms have also been seen in red and yellow. The algae tends to grow in warm water that is shallow and it remains stagnant for a long period of time.

Kingston Frontenac Lenox and Addington Public Health say the algae thrives in water rich in phosphorus and nitrogen, and that animal and human waste and fertilizers that contain these chemicals are known to amplify the growth of the algae.

READ MORE: Moncton issues warning after blue-green algae found at Centennial Park Pond

“If the algae is consumed by humans, they can have nerve problems, kidney problems, and they can get dermatitis on their skin if they are swimming through a bloom,” said Ed Gardner director of Infectious Diseases Prevention and Environmental Health Division for KFL&A.

READ MORE: Toxic blue-green algae killed three N.B. dogs, health officials say

One of the key signs that the water is home to blue-green algae is that there will be a smell of rotting garbage and the water will appear to have paint splatted in it, said Gardner.

KFL&A Public Health is urging the public to avoid fishing in lakes that have blue-green algae, and if you’re unsure whether the fish was caught in contaminated waters, they say to not eat the liver, kidneys, or other organs of the fish.