Nova Scotia Liberal government promises improvements to road safety in fall session

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government promised fresh legislation to improve road safety for bicycles, drivers and pedestrians in the province as the fall session opened Thursday.

The law was promised in the throne speech read by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc after the legislature went through the full pomp and ceremony of a new session opening.

LeBlanc’s speech offered sparse details on other plans, but did say the province intends to bring in a new Traffic Safety Act to replace the Motor Vehicle Act.

Premier Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government also says it plans to bring in measures that it says will reduce the barriers for new entrepreneurs who want to start a business.

The speech says the government will “reduce inter-provincial trade barriers” in an effort to increase the sale of Nova Scotia’s products to customers in other provinces.

Otherwise, the government says it realizes there is a continuing shortage of doctors in the health care system.