September 6, 2018 12:31 pm

Winnipeg Jets sign goalie Eric Comrie to one-year contract

By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie makes a glove save while playing against the Calgary Flames during first period pre-season NHL hockey in Winnipeg, Tuesday, September 27, 2016.

Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press
The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Eric Comrie to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth US$650,000 in the NHL.

The 23-year-old Edmonton native played three games for the Jets last season, going 1-2 with a 3.99 goals-against average.

Comrie was 18-13-3 with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, posting two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage.

The Jets picked Comrie in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.

The team signed Captain Blake Wheeler Monday to a five-year contract. The only outstanding player without a contract is Josh Morrissey, who is expected to be signed by training camp.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

