September 6, 2018 11:02 am

Toronto Bombardier facility receives suspicious package in ‘misdirected’ delivery: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they were called to Bombardier's aerospace facility in a northwest part of the city on Aug. 30 for what they called a "suspicious incident."

Bombardier says a suspicious package delivered to one of its Toronto facilities was sent in error.

The transportation company offered no further details on what it called a “misdirected” delivery, but CTV reported the package contained four military-grade guns labelled “property of the U.S. government.”

Sgt. Jenifferjit Sidhu says police took possession of the package and have determined the incident was non-criminal.

She says the police investigation into the matter has now concluded.

Neither police nor Bombardier would confirm the contents of the package.

