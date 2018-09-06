Cavan Monaghan man charged with driving farm tractor while drunk

A man in Cavan Monaghan Township has been charged with impaired driving involving a farm tractor.

Peterborough police say on Monday just before 4 p.m., someone approached an officer to report a possible impaired driver leaving a store and driving away on a farm tractor.

The officer located the man in the area of Best and Mount Pleasant roads.

“While speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath,” police stated.

“A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating the tractor.”

Lorne William McCall, 53, of Hayes Line, was arrested and charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.