Pointe-Claire sends Walton mall developers back to the drawing board

Pointe-Claire city council has rejected plans to revive the Walton strip mall.

Developers wanted to turn the abandoned area into 24 townhouses on Walton Avenue in the Northview sector of Pointe-Claire.

Residents complained that the project didn’t match the single-family homes in the area.

They also wanted any project to include green space in the form of a public park.

The city’s demolition committee turned down the developer’s plans in July.

But the company behind the project, Mondev Construction, appealed the decision.

On Wednesday, city council upheld the demolition committee’s decision.

Genny Gomes lives near the Walton strip mall, and said Wednesday’s decision sends the right message.

“There is room for development in Pointe-Claire but we have to make sure that there is room for the community and respect for the rules and bylaws,” said Gomes.

The developers have six months to come up with a revised project, one that includes green space and fits with the area’s aesthetic.

