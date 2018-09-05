Halifax students struggle to find affordable housing

Classes are now in session for post-secondary students and although this weekend was a popular time to move in, some students are still searching for a place to live.

Jass Singh, a student housing facilitator, helps international students find places to live but said that of the 50 people who reached out to him this summer, he has been able to help fewer than 10.

“Most of the major buildings, Quinpool Tower, Park Victoria, Quinpool court, they were all majorly booked up,” he said.

He said some students have settled, getting an apartment that was not ideal, or over-budget.

“Buildings are not clean, they’re messy, overpriced but they’re still full,” said Singh.

It’s something Dolapo Ajagbe has also noticed. He spent the summer subletting a place while attending classes at Dalhousie but was searching for something more permanent for September.

“Most of the places, they were picked, picked, picked. Everything was picked. It was really stressful,” said Ajagbe.

In the end, he chose a place off the peninsula because it was more affordable. Because he is graduating this semester, he said it was not as important to be near campus, but for most students, something close to campus is preferable.

“We’re hearing from students is that there is a lack of affordable housing,” said Aidan McNally, chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students, Nova Scotia.

Each year, thousands of students are competing for affordable housing for September. There are over 30,000 students attending post-secondary schools in Halifax and fewer than 3,500 on-campus spots between Dalhousie University, St. Mary’s University and Mount Saint Vincent University.

McNally noted that raising tuition costs are also a contributing factor.

“Just this year, tuition fees increased 5.5 per cent, meaning that students have fewer resources to spend on housing or even things like food.”

In addition to rising tuition rates, Singh said over the past few years, he is noticing a hike in rent prices as well.

“Every unit has increased by $200, $300 in the past couple of years,” he said.

Singh said the government needs to step in and do more to create affordable housing, especially in the downtown area.