Senior dies after collision in Barrie: police

An 85-year-old woman from Barrie has died after a collision in the city.
According to police, on Aug. 24, just after 11:30 a.m., a car was travelling westbound on Shirley Avenue when it turned onto Anne Street North and was hit by a pickup truck travelling northbound.
READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after collision sends three to hospital
Police say the driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman from Barrie, was taken to a local-area hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital in serious, critical condition.
According to police, the woman has since succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck, a 72-year-old man from Barrie, was treated at a local hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
WATCH: Back-to-school road safety
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.