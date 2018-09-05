Senior dies after collision in Barrie: police

An 85-year-old woman from Barrie has died after a collision in the city.

According to police, on Aug. 24, just after 11:30 a.m., a car was travelling westbound on Shirley Avenue when it turned onto Anne Street North and was hit by a pickup truck travelling northbound.

Police say the driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman from Barrie, was taken to a local-area hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital in serious, critical condition.

According to police, the woman has since succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, a 72-year-old man from Barrie, was treated at a local hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

