Man in critical condition after being pinned between SUV, garbage truck in Toronto’s west end

Officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was pinned between a SUV and a garbage truck in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Twenty Sixth Street near Elder Avenue, north of Lake Shore Boulevard West, after 2 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Etobicoke: Male with no vital signs after being pinned between garbage truck and SUV at Twenty Sixth St and Elder Av (north of Lake Shore Blvd). Victim transported to trauma centre via emergency run with CPR in progress. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/RL8wL3D1pv — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 5, 2018

Toronto police said collision reconstruction investigators have been called in to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said Twenty Sixth Street has been closed between Laburnham and Elder avenues for the investigation.