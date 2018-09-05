St. Thomas police seek help finding woman missing from assisted living residence

The St. Thomas Police Service is appealing to the public in hopes of finding a woman last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police report that Naomi Droese, 38, walked away from her assisted living residence in St. Thomas at roughly 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and has yet to return.

She’s described as 5-foot-8 with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shoes. She’s known to visit the London, Woodstock, and Kitchener areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224.