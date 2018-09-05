Canada
September 5, 2018 2:01 pm

St. Thomas police seek help finding woman missing from assisted living residence

By Staff 980 CFPL
Naomi Droese, 38, walked away from her assisted living residence in St. Thomas on Tuesday.

via St. Thomas Police
The St. Thomas Police Service is appealing to the public in hopes of finding a woman last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police report that Naomi Droese, 38, walked away from her assisted living residence in St. Thomas at roughly 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and has yet to return.

She’s described as 5-foot-8 with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shoes. She’s known to visit the London, Woodstock, and Kitchener areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224.

