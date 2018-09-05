Fall camping in full swing at Saskatchewan provincial parks

September doesn’t mean the end of camping season in Saskatchewan.

Fall camping is available at over 20 provincial parks, with many offering full amenities during the month.

Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said it’s a chance to enjoy fall at parks around the province.

“Fall in Saskatchewan’s parks is truly a special time,” Makowsky said in a statement.

“Families can take in the warm sunny days and crisp nights around the campfire, all while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the changing season.”

Sites can be booked in advance at a number of parks using the online reservation system, including Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Rowan’s Ravine and Moose Mountain.

Those that can’t be booked in advance are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Camp-Easy campsites will also be available during most of September at Buffalo Pound, Echo Valley and Pike Lake provincial parks.

Fire restrictions have been lifted in all provincial parks with the exception of Saskatchewan Landing.