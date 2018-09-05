Crime
September 5, 2018 12:49 pm

Christopher Garnier appealing ‘manifestly excessive’ sentence for strangling off-duty cop

By Staff The Canadian Press

Christopher Calvin Garnier, convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, arrives at Nova Supreme Court in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A Halifax man who strangled an off-duty police officer and used a compost bin to dispose of her body is appealing his sentence.

Christopher Garnier was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice ruled last month that Garnier would be able to apply for parole after serving 13 and a half years – less 699 days for time served.

A notice of appeal filed last Thursday says Garnier is appealing his sentence, as it was “manifestly excessive.”

The documents say Justice Joshua Arnold “over-emphasized” the aggravating factor of interfering with human remains in determining Garnier’s period of parole ineligibility.

The document, signed by Garnier, says: “I desire to present my case and argument in person.”

Garnier had earlier appealed his conviction, in part because he says police interview tactics elicited a false confession.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

