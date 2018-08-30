Nova Scotia Premier ‘stunned and shocked’ to learn of Veterans Affairs help for murderer

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he doesn’t see any justification for Veterans Affairs Canada’s decision to pay for the PTSD treatment of a Halifax man who murdered an off-duty police officer and used a compost bin to dispose of her body.

McNeil says he was initially “stunned and shocked” by the department’s help for Christopher Garnier and he made that point in recent conversations with Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan and with Scott Brison, Nova Scotia’s regional representative in cabinet.

The premier says he was assured by both ministers that the decision would be looked into, confirming a statement issued late Wednesday by O’Regan.

McNeil says he supports the policy that offers help to the families of veterans, and also cautions that any examination of what was done should be specific to Garnier’s case only.

Garnier was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the September 2015 death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro police officer.

At a court hearing this month, a Crown lawyer confirmed Garnier is being seen by a private psychologist, and that Veterans Affairs is covering the cost because his father is a veteran who has also been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.