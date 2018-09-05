Weather
September 5, 2018 12:58 pm

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe weather watch for the Ottawa area for Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada is informing residents in the Ottawa area to prepare for a potentially severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon.

The department says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that “may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The storm could develop this afternoon and end in the evening. According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms like this can be generated in the warm and humid air mass ahead of a cold front. This cold front will cross the entire area of Ottawa including from Kanata to Orléans and south to Richmond and Metcalfe.

Environment Canada warns residents that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If severe weather approaches, Environment Canada recommends you take cover.

