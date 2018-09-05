Alleged bike thief caught on camera

Kelowna RCMP have released a photo of a suspected bike thief — hoping that the public can identify him.

The investigation stems from the theft of a bike on Aug. 24, 2018.

“Kelowna RCMP were advised of a break and enter into a secure underground parking lot in the 700 block of Leon Avenue. Police learned that an unknown male was caught on video surveillance footage inside that parkade after allegedly using force to gain entry,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Once inside it is alleged that the person of interest, observed in the attached images and video, stole a black and green Norco Storm 7, men’s 18 speed mountain bike.”

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, short brown hair, wearing a black long-sleeved sweater, a pair of grey shorts, a dark-coloured backpack and dark-coloured shoes.