Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna sex assault case back in court

Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna is to return to court for an assault charge Wednesday.

The 23-year-old former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher was arrested in May and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The Jays then traded him to the Houston Astros.

His lawyer, Domenic Basile, has said his client is remorseful of the circumstances of the situation but plans to plead not guilty.