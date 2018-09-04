Some Winnipeggers heading back to school filled with anxiety

While most Winnipeg kids are excited about seeing their friends again and heading back to class, some say that excitement is out-weighed by fear and anxiety.

Travis Overton, 13, spent his “last day of freedom” Tuesday playing video games with his friends. But while most on the other side of his gaming headset are excited for the new year, Travis is dealing with anxiety before heading back to Grade 8, according to his mother Sarah Brooker.

“[Travis] does struggle with some pretty severe anxiety issues,” Brooker said. “Sometimes it’s just a matter of getting through the school day.”

“These children are dealing with these heavy issues and they’re carrying around the weight of the world on their shoulders.”

The number of children dealing with mental health issues is on the rise. A report released Tuesday by Children First Canada and the O’Brien Institute for Public Health said suicide is the second leading cause of death of kids in Canada, which also indicates a lack of proper mental health support.

“An alarm bell needs to be rung,” said Sara Austin, founder and lead director of Children First Canada.

“There are a range of factors [that contribute to mental health issues]. Our report also highlights the number of kids who experience child abuse — one in three in Canada. That’s also closely linked to mental health outcomes.”

Some of those factors contributing to mental health and anxiety include everything from a change of classroom to more serious problems like bullying, said Tara Brousseau Snider of Mood Disorders of Manitoba.

Her recommendation is to keep kids on a routine.

“It’s getting them to bed at the same time, it’s making sure that they’re eating well,” she said.

“[On their first day] make sure they have their favourite breakfast, send them out with their clothes laid out, walk them through the day.”

For more information about how to help deal with anxiety or depression in children, people can visit mooddisordersmanitoba.ca.