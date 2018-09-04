Drake raises questions after sporting hoodie supporting Hells Angels

Canadian rapper and local hip-hop sensation Drake is under fire for a controversial choice of clothing.

He was spotted on Instagram on Aug. 21 wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with “Toronto” emblazoned across the front, above a logo with the slogan “Support downtown big red machine” and the number 81.

According to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club’s website, “81 is a metonym. It stands for eighth letter of the alphabet which is an H, and the first letter of the alphabet which is an A, HA = Hells Angels.”

“I don’t think anybody should be going and buying Hells Angel attire and wearing it and that would even include people who belong to that organization,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters on Tuesday.

Drake holds a key to the City of Toronto and is the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador.

Fans said they are unbothered by the superstar’s fashion choice, despite the reference to the Hells Angels.

“I understand people could be concerned because he’s, like, Drake, and he’s a really big influencer, however, I still think he’s a really great rapper and he does represent Toronto,” said Chelsea Campbell, who listens to Drake’s music.

Over the weekend, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders tweeted: “Any endorsement, no matter its form, for a criminal organization is frustrating for all law enforcement including TPS.”

Music expert Eric Alper said the Hells Angels have a long history with the music industry, which was sealed in 1969.

“The Rolling Stones used the Hells Angels as security for the Altamont music festival that seemed to not be such a great idea because in fact 18-year-old Meredith Hunter was stabbed by a Hells Angel when he was trying to move towards the stage,” he explained.

Alper added the relationship between Drake and the Hells Angels is unique because, “in the Metal world and the Rock world, it’s not so strange, but in the rap, in the hip-hop, in the urban world, it’s not such a connection between the Hells Angels and that kind of music.”

Global News reached out to Drake’s public relations team and the Toronto Raptors but neither one would comment.