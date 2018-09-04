Cam Guthrie, Aggie Mlynarz reveal key points in Guelph mayoral campaign

Guelph‘s two mayoral candidates were busy on Tuesday releasing the key points of their campaign ahead of the municipal election in October.

Aggie Mlynarz, former NDP candidate in the 2018 provincial election, released her “Vision For A New Direction” platform from her campaign office at noon.

READ MORE: Guelph municipal election filled with familiar faces

It included three pillars she said should be held at the forefront of this election: city services and infrastructure, sustainability and future development, and community well-being.

“Our community is expanding at an unprecedented rate and with this new growth, we are being faced with a number of challenges from affordability to neighbourhood safety,” Mlynarz said in a post on her website.

“We need responsible management that works to find community-based solutions with the brilliant resources already available in our city.”

Mlynarz’s platform addressed several items, including transit, emergency services, full-time positions on council, affordable housing and access to health care.

Earlier in the day, current mayor, Cam Guthrie, announced his campaign would be focused on a “strong, safer community,” and promised to recommend an investment up to $750,000 per year to Guelph police if he is re-elected.

“I have spoken with countless residents who are concerned about increases in theft, break-ins, drugs, speeding and indecent acts in our public spaces,” Guthrie said.

“In addition to recommending an immediate investment in our police service, I will continue to work with other levels of government and community organizations to address addiction and mental-health issues,” he added.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ union taking legal action over sex-ed repeal, ‘snitch line’

Guthrie said the additional funding would go towards new officers, technology or prevention programs to prevent the various issues in the community.

He announced his full platform will be released on Friday.