September 4, 2018 3:10 pm

‘Bold’ wolves prompt warning along Bow Valley Parkway

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A wolf crosses a roadway in Banff National Park in this file photo.

Parks Canada/Dan Rafla
Visitors to a portion of the Bow Valley Parkway west of Calgary are being advised to keep an eye out for wolves.

In a warning from Parks Canada, the agency said “wolves have shown bold behaviour” in the area from the Fireside day use area to Castle Junction.

The warning spans all campgrounds and day use areas in the vicinity.

People are reminded never to approach wildlife, or to entice or feed them.

Other safety tips from Parks Canada include:

  • Ensure all food, garbage, and pet food is stored inside a building or vehicle
  • Supervise children and keep pets on a leash at all times
  • If you are approached by a wolf, act aggressively to discourage it from approaching
  • Carry bear spray and know how to use it

Any sightings of all carnivores, including wolves, should be reported to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.

The wolf warning will be in place until further notice, Parks Canada said on Tuesday.

