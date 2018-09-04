‘Bold’ wolves prompt warning along Bow Valley Parkway

Visitors to a portion of the Bow Valley Parkway west of Calgary are being advised to keep an eye out for wolves.

In a warning from Parks Canada, the agency said “wolves have shown bold behaviour” in the area from the Fireside day use area to Castle Junction.

The warning spans all campgrounds and day use areas in the vicinity.

People are reminded never to approach wildlife, or to entice or feed them.

Other safety tips from Parks Canada include:

Ensure all food, garbage, and pet food is stored inside a building or vehicle

Supervise children and keep pets on a leash at all times

If you are approached by a wolf, act aggressively to discourage it from approaching

Carry bear spray and know how to use it

Any sightings of all carnivores, including wolves, should be reported to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.

The wolf warning will be in place until further notice, Parks Canada said on Tuesday.