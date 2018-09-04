Back to school for students in Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen

After two months of summer vacation, it’s back to school this week for thousands of students in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

And by thousands, think almost 45,000 for the 2018-19 school year.

READ MORE: B.C. education minister welcomes students back to school

In the Central Okanagan, School District, 23 is expecting enrollment of approximately 22,000 students among its 43 schools. The district, which includes Kelowna, Lake Country, Oyama, Peachland, West Kelowna, has 31 elementary schools, six middle schools, five secondary schools and one alternative school.

In the North Okanagan, School District 22 (Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville) says its projected enrolment for this year will be 8,500. Those students will be attending 14 elementary schools, five secondary schools and one alternate school.

In the North Okanagan-Shuswap, School District 83 (Armstrong, Canoe, Celista, Enderby, Falkland, Grindrod, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Sorrento, Tappen) is projecting approximately 6,500 students amongst its 17 elementary schools, three middle schools and five secondary schools.

READ MORE: AMA, Calgary police remind motorists to slow down and watch for kids around schools

In the South Okanagan, School District 67 (Kaleden, Naramata, Penticton, Summerland) is reporting its projected enrollment will be 5,587. Those students will be dispersed into 12 elementary schools, three middle schools and three secondary schools. Notably, the first day of school for SD 67 will be Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Also in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, School District 53 (Cawston, Keremeos, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos) is expecting approximately 2,200 students for its eight schools (five elementary, two secondary and one elementary-secondary).

The projected number for enrollment as of today is 44,787. However, all school districts say they won’t know the exact numbers until the end of September.