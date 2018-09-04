Scantily clad pole dancer welcomes Chinese kindergarten students on 1st day of school

The first day of school is exciting for time for many, but some parents were horrified when a school in southern China welcomed kindergarteners with a ceremony featuring a scantily clad pole dancer.

The principal at the Xinshahui kindergarten school in Shenzhen was fired after Monday’s performance which featured a woman dressed in stiletto heels, a crop top and shorts, while performing a routine to music in front of children and parents.

READ MORE: Winnipegger stripping away pole dancing stereotypes

Videos show several pole dancing performances, including a dancer performing on a flagpole bearing the Chinese national flag.

A journalist, who said his children were attending the school, shared videos on social media, noting the school had “had a bunch of adverts out for a pole dancing school.”

More from the opening day of our kids' kindergarten. Crazy. We're trying to get them out of there and get our tuition back. They also had a bunch of adverts out for a pole dancing school. Most likely paid the principal to put them up. pic.twitter.com/fgU946hFwn — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

“More from the opening day of our kids’ kindergarten. Crazy. We’re trying to get them out of there and get our tuition back,” Michael Standaert tweeted. “They also had a bunch of adverts out for a pole dancing school. Most likely paid the principal to put them up.”

In a statement to Chinese-English newspaper Global Times, the former principal issued an apology and said the school had failed to vet the dance routine before allowing the performance to go on.

WATCH: World Pole Dancing championships held in China



“A few parents did come to me requesting a refund and threatening to pull their children out of the school,” Lai Rong told the Global Times. “While others said it was just to learn a new type of dance.”

READ MORE: Hate the gym? Here are 8 other ways to exercise

Standaert said in his series of tweets that the principal was among the performers.

“So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military “activities” and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag,” he tweeted. “She’s gone nuts.”

Lai told the Global Times she had arranged the performance because the of the dancer’s excellent skills.