Manitoba man killed in single-vehicle rollover near Lowe Farm

Morris RCMP say a man has died after a single-vehicle rollover just before the long weekend.

At about 1:40 p.m. Friday, Morris RCMP said they were called about the crash on PR 336, about one kilometre north of Highway 23, which is just north of Lowe Farm.

They said a pickup truck was heading north on the road when the driver lost control on the gravel, going off the road and rolling several times.

The driver, a 53-year-old man, died at the scene. A 53-year-old woman who was a passenger was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Both driver and passenger were from the RM of Rhineland, and both were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident, said police.

RCMP continue to investigate along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.